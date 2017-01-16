Man Found Shot to Death in Parking Lot in Panorama City: LAPD

A man was found shot to death in a parking lot in Panorama City, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for the crime.

At around 1:52 p.m. on Thursday officers responded to a shooting call in the 9800 block of Vesper Avenue and found Christian Andreani, 33, laying on his back suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Paramedics pronounced Andreani dead at the scene.

Investigators said a suspect on a bicycle approached Andreani, and after a short conversation opened fire on him.

The suspect fled the scene.

A description of the suspect was not available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call LAPD Det. Dave Peteque at 818-374-1934. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 800-222-8477.