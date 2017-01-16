McDonalds Birthday Breakfast

Everybody loves KTLA 5 Morning News weatherman Henry DiCarlo’s birthday announcements. Now you could win a McDonald’s gift card! Just post a birthday announcement request on Henry DiCarlo’s Facebook page. Every Friday after 6:00 a.m., Henry will pick one request submitted on Facebook that week to win a $100 McDonald’s gift card that can be used for a special birthday breakfast.

The Breakfast Birthday sweepstakes (“The Sweepstakes”) will take place every week from January 16, 2017 through January 27, 2017 during the KTLA 5 Morning News

Entries for the Sweepstakes will be accepted from 12:00:01 a.m. Pacific Time on Saturday of a given week until 6:00 a.m. on Friday of a given week.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter by visiting Henry DiCarlo’s public Facebook page (“the Facebook Page”) at https://www.facebook.com/Henry-DiCarlo-226005230766245/ and posting a birthday mention request in the “Status” box near the top of the page. Entries may also be submitted as comments on any post by Henry DiCarlo on the Facebook Page. You must have a valid Facebook account and be logged in to Facebook in order for your entry to be qualified. Joining Facebook is free. Incomplete entries will be disqualified and KTLA is not responsible for online entries that are lost, late, garbled, deleted or misdirected as a result of technical, internet or other online difficulties. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the e-mail account associated with the Facebook account submitted the entry will be deemed the person who submitted the entry. Sponsor will make any and all final decisions in any and all issues related to this Sweepstakes, and its decisions shall be final and binding in all respects.

ELIGIBILITY

This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law. This Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of California who are 13 years of age or older as of the start of each week of this Sweepstakes. Employees of other media companies (including television and radio), Sponsor and its parent corporation, subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes. Any person who has won a prize from KTLA within the past 60 days from the date of the weekly drawing is not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes.

PRIZE AND WINNER SELECTION

On Friday of each week, after 6:00 a.m., Henry DiCarlo or a KTLA staff member designated by Henry, will select one entry at random and designate its entrant as the Winner, for a potential total of 1 winner for each week. For any designated winning entry, the person whose Facebook account was used to submit the entry shall be considered the Winner.

Sponsor will attempt to notify the winner via the Facebook Account after each weekly selection. If an entrant selected as a winner cannot be reached within 48 hours of initial contact attempt, is found to be ineligible, fails to complete and return required documents or provide required identification by deadline set by Sponsor, or otherwise fails to comply with these Official Rules, that entrant will be disqualified.

Each winner will receive a gift card redeemable for up to $100 in food and service at any McDonald’s restaurant location. For a list of McDonald’s restaurant locations, visit http://www.mcdonalds.com.

All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize within the United States, as well as all other costs or expenses involved in or associated with the prize not specifically listed above, including any incidental travels or costs or amenities not set forth explicitly above or in the announcement of the Sweepstakes on KTLA-TV, are the responsibility of the winner.

Each winning entrant consents to having his or her voice, name, and/or photograph broadcast (either live or on a tape delayed basis) on the relevant News program pursuant to this Sweepstakes. If winning entrant does not provide such consent, does not act in accordance with network broadcast standards, has not complied with the requirements set forth herein regarding conduct, or if the Sponsor believes winning entrant has acted in a manner that subjects Sponsor to a claim or litigation, such winning entrant shall be disqualified.

Prizes are not transferable or redeemable for cash, and prize substitution will not be allowed, except at the sole discretion of Sponsors. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for the prize.

Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied, by Sponsors.

The winner may be required to present valid identification and the winner and any of his or her invitees may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release (“The Release”) by the deadline established by Sponsors in order to receive the prize. If the winner does not fulfill these requirements, he or she will forfeit the prize. If these requirements are fulfilled, the winner must pick up or take delivery of the prize by the deadline established by Sponsor. Failure by the winner to meet any deadlines established in this sweepstakes will result in forfeiture of the prize.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, the Internet portion of this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Information submitted in the online entries may be used by KTLA-TV for marketing or promotional purposes. Sponsors reserve the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at their sole discretion, Sponsors find such entrant to be tampering with the entry voting process or if such individual repeatedly shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsors determine to be not fair or equitable; (b) with an intent to annoy, threaten or harass any other entrant or Sponsors; or (c) in any other disruptive manner.

By participating in the this Sweepstakes, you agree to have your name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness used in any and all media for promotional purposes by Sponsors relating to this Sweepstakes or future similar Sweepstakes without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law.

Sponsor reserves the right not to select a weekly winner due to the coverage of breaking news or other unforeseen circumstances. Should Sponsor choose not to select a weekly winner on a Friday, Sponsor reserves the right (but is not required) to do one of the following:

Adjust the entry periods so that the winner is selected at a different time and/or on a different day; or Take no action.

Any and all schedule changes will be listed on the KTLA website and the Facebook Page to the extent possible.

By participating in this Sweepstakes, you agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor, and all these companies’ parent corporations, subsidiaries, and affiliates, and the officers, directors, agents, and employees of all such companies from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, or losses of any kind resulting from your participation in this Sweepstakes, and/or your acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize and any travel related thereto, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity and privacy.

Sponsor reserves the right to delay Sweepstakes announcements, postpone, cancel or reschedule all or some of the Sweepstakes Events, for reasons including but not limited to editorial decisions related to the news program, late breaking news, emergency event coverage, etc. For a copy of the Official Rules or the names of winners, send a self-addressed envelope along with a letter detailing your request to “Breakfast Birthday Sweepstakes”, KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028. Winners’ names will be available after the winners have been verified and the prizes have been awarded.

