A big-rig carrying loads of fruit overturned on Monday afternoon on the 91 Freeway in Fullerton, resulting in the closure of three eastbound lanes, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened about 3:45 p.m. at the Brookhurst Street onramp.

Traffic was backed up to Knott Avenue, officials reported.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

The driver of the truck was apprehended, according to the CHP.

Check back for updates on this developing story.