Prius Driver Arrested After Allegedly Impersonating Officer, Initiating Traffic Stop in San Luis Obispo County

A man driving a Toyota Prius with a mounted emergency lighting system was arrested after allegedly trying to conduct a traffic stop in Grover Beach, police said Monday.

A citizen called authorities around 10:15 p.m. Friday to report that the driver of a Prius with Texas license plates and emergency lights had tried to pull over a vehicle in the 800 block of North Oak Park Boulevard, according to a Grover Beach Police Department news release.

The citizen had followed the Prius to a nearby parking lot where the individual confronted the male driver and managed to write down the car’s license plate, the release stated.

Two days later, police tracked down the Prius in Arroyo Grande and contacted a resident they identified as 52-year-old Ken M. Kennon, police said.

Kennon was arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police officer and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail, according to the release. His bail was set at $20,000.

The Prius has been impounded.

Anyone with additional information about the case is urged to call Grover Beach police Detective Carey at 805-473-4502, or leave a tip anonymously through San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers by dialing 805 549-7867.