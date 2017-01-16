South L.A. Kingdom Day Parade Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bright skies greeted the dancers, brass bands and long lines of dignitaries who joined the 32nd annual Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles on Monday to honor the life and achievements of Martin Luther King Jr.

The groups that marched — including a New Orleans-style brass band and brightly clad performers from the Los Angeles Korean Dance Academy — drew cheers from the spectators who packed curbs along the parade route in South L.A. Billed as the nation’s oldest and largest parade of its kind, the Kingdom Day celebration was expected to draw at least 200,000 people.

The impending inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump focused some officials’ attention on how they would push back against the new administration’s policies and decisions. Others referenced the parade’s theme: “Now more than ever, we all must work together.”

“We are confronting a dichotomy of democracy — something that is unique in our history,” state Senate leader Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) said at a breakfast before the parade. “More than ever, California must remain a beacon of hope and opportunity in an uncertain world.”

