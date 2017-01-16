Woman Tased, Robbed at Apartment Complex in Alhambra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alhambra police are searching for suspects after a woman in her 80s was tased and robbed at an Alhambra apartment complex.

The woman was outside at a complex in the 900 block of East Valley Boulevard around 1 p.m. Friday when she was approached by a man, according to police.

Neighbors told KTLA the man was dressed like a power company employee with a hard hat.

"He said something about the electrical box," said Faye Vanekris, a neighbor. "He had to check the electricity. She says 'there is no box' and he says 'well I need to go inside and check the electricity.'"

The robber then tased the woman before fleeing the scene with her purse and other personal items, police said.

She was transported to the local hospital in stable condition and was later released.

Someone began using the woman's credit cards at multiple gas stations shortly after the robbery, police said. The suspect then used the cards at a local Target store before attempting to use them at a Walmart store, where they were declined, according to police.

The robber is described as a 5-foot 10-inch Hispanic man with acne scars covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alhambra Police Department at 626-570-5151.