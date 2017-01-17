3 Teens Arrested After La Habra Dirt Bike Burglary, Police Pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three teens were arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing from an auto dealership and fleeing police during a pursuit, according to the La Habra Police Department.

Officers were called to Moto United, a dealership located at 321 E. Imperial Highway, after receiving calls of a commercial burglary around 1 a.m.

Witnesses told police they saw several people putting dirt bikes into the back of a U-Haul truck before fleeing the scene in the truck and a 2007 gold Buick La Cross.

"Four to five guys pulled up in our parking lot with a U-Haul trailer, broke through our windows and our door," said Adam Frei, the sales manager of Moto United. "They stole four dirt bikes. They were trying to get the fifth dirt bike, it got caught and they left the fifth dirt bike."

The witnesses followed the alleged burglars in the truck until officers arrived, police said.

The officers attempted to pull over the U-Haul truck but the driver failed to stop, causing a pursuit.

Police followed the vehicle onto the 105 Freeway until the truck stopped a short distance later in the 2200 block of Croeus Avenue in Los Angeles.

The driver, identified as Dajohn Alexander, 18, and the passenger then exited their car and fled on foot, police said.

Alexander was later taken into custody but the passenger is still at large, according to police.

"Maybe they feel like they can't earn what they want and feel like they have to steal it, and it's just sad," added Frei.

Officers stopped the gold Buick a short time later near La Mirada Boulevard and Leffingwell Road.

The driver of the Buick, Tyron Jennings, 18, was arrested along with a 17-year-old boy in connection with the burglary.