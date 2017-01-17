4 Children Critical After Being Rescued From House Fire in South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four children are in critical condition Tuesday morning after being rescued them from a burning home in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

Firefighters found the front of the home in the 800 block of West Manchester Avenue heavily involved with flames when they arrived about 10:51 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

Bystanders told firefighters people were trapped inside the home, which is mostly secured with bars and steel screen doors, Humphrey said.

A firefighter found an un-barred window at the back of the home and climbed through

Once inside, the firefighter found three boys -- ages 2, 3 and 5 -- and a 7-year-old girl, Humphrey said.

The firefighter handed the children to two colleagues waiting outside, where the kids were treated by paramedics, Humphrey said.

Investigators believe the mother was out on an errand when the fire started. She returned and watched as paramedics cared for the severely burned children, Humphrey said.

The kids were then transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The firefighter who rescued the children got out of the home uninjured, Humphrey said.

About 90 firefighters put out the blaze in just over 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.