81-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Westmont Area Hit-and-Run; LAPD Announces $50,000 Reward

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of an 81-year-old pedestrian in the Westmont Area, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The pedestrian, who has only been identified as a man, was walking eastbound in a vehicle traffic lane around 9:50 p.m. on Friday on Century Boulevard, east of Denker Avenue, the LAPD said.

The driver, who was possibly driving a dark SUV, was in the same lane on Century Boulevard and fatally hit the pedestrian.

Police said the driver fled the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

A $50,000 reward is available to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run was asked to call LAPD South Traffic Division detectives at 323-421-2540.

Anonymous tips can be left by calling 800-222-8477.