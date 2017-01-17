Clerk Shot, Killed During Robbery at Los Feliz Chevron Station; Gunman Sought

Authorities are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a clerk at a gas station in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Central Los Angeles Tuesday morning, officials said.

The shooting at the Chevron station located at the intersection of Los Feliz Boulevard and Vermont Avenue was reported about 5:25 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Aareon Jefferson said.

The gunman was trying to rob the store when he opened fire, striking the clerk several times, Jefferson said.

The clerk, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital, Jefferson said.

The gunman was described as a black man between the ages of 20 and 25.

KTLA’s Stephen Acosta contributed to this report.