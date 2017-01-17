× Jury Convicts LAPD Officer of Destroying Evidence, Sending ‘Harmful’ Messages to Teen Girl

A Los Angeles police officer who worked in an LAPD youth program was convicted Tuesday of distributing harmful matter to a teenage girl, authorities said.

After a five-day trial, a downtown L.A. jury convicted Abel Montes De Oca of two misdemeanor counts: destroying evidence and distributing “harmful matter” to a juvenile, according to the L.A. city attorney’s office.

De Oca, 32, was acquitted of two counts of child annoyance.

After the verdict was read, the judge remanded De Oca into custody, and he is being held on $100,000 bail, prosecutors said.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.