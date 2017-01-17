Keith Haring Exhibit at Petersen Automotive Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Los Angeles at the Petersen Automotive Museum to see the new exhibit “THE UNCONVENTIONAL CANVASES OF KEITH HARING.” This exhibit brings together five vehicles painted or drawn on by Pop Artist Keith Haring (1958-1990). Haring’s brief and prolific career from 1982-1990 documented the spirit of New York City’s underground art scene. His trademark style was popularized in spontaneous chalk drawings throughout the New York City subway stations. The simple and assured lines were meant to translate art in a manner that all viewers could experience and consume.

UNCONVENTIONAL CANVASES OF KEITH HARING

PETERSEN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM

6060 WILSHIRE BOULEVARD

LOS ANGELES, CA 90036

(323) 930-2277

Curator Talk: Keith Haring

UNCONVENTIONAL CANVASES OF KEITH HARING

Saturday, January 25th @ 7pm

Please RSVP: petersen.org/jan-curator-talk

