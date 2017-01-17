L.A. Organizers Propose Linked Olympic Ceremonies for Coliseum, Inglewood Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As LA 2024 officials finalize their bid to bring the Summer Olympics back to Southern California, they have faced a difficult choice regarding the location of the opening and closing ceremonies.

The Coliseum offers a sense of history and has the backing of L.A. City Council members eager to keep the Games’ premiere events within city limits.

But a $2.6-billion stadium the Rams are building in Inglewood might give the bid a more modern and expensive feel.

So LA 2024 has proposed a way to use both.

