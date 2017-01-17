FBI: Fort Lauderdale Shooter Esteban Santiago Says He Carried Out Deadly Airport Attack for ISIS

L.A. Organizers Propose Linked Olympic Ceremonies for Coliseum, Inglewood Stadium

Posted 8:44 AM, January 17, 2017, by and

As LA 2024 officials finalize their bid to bring the Summer Olympics back to Southern California, they have faced a difficult choice regarding the location of the opening and closing ceremonies.

The Coliseum offers a sense of history and has the backing of L.A. City Council members eager to keep the Games’ premiere events within city limits.

But a $2.6-billion stadium the Rams are building in Inglewood might give the bid a more modern and expensive feel.

So LA 2024 has proposed a way to use both.

