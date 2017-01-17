LAFD Battling Large Blaze at Boyle Heights Commercial Building

Android users, if the above player does not work, please click here.

Los Angeles firefighters are battling a large blaze at a commercial building in Boyle Heights on Tuesday evening.

The blaze was reported at 5:16 p.m. at 3701 E. Union Pacific Ave., according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A large, two-story commercial building was showing heavy smoke, Steward said.

The blaze was declared a “major emergency structure fire,” with more than 110 firefighters assigned, she said.

The fire is burning in a largely industrial area about one block south of the 5 Freeway. It wasn’t immediately known what type of business was burning.