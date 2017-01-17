Las Vegas Homicide Suspect Critically Wounded in FBI Officer-Involved Shooting at Nursery in Anaheim; No Officers Injured: Police

A suspect wanted for a Las Vegas homicide was shot during an officer-involved shooting with the FBI in Anaheim on Tuesday, officials confirmed.

The officer involved shooting with the 24-year-old suspect and an FBI task force happened about 11 a.m. at G.G. Nursery and Flower Shop, located at 2715 W. Broadway, the Anaheim Police Department said.

The suspect was shot at least once, and taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Traffic on Broadway Avenue, between Dale and Magnolia avenues, were closed in both directions for an unspecified amount of time.

APD investigating an OIS involving personnel from an out of county law enforcement task force – 2715 W. Broadway. No officers hurt #OIS #APD pic.twitter.com/05rn8WeE7c — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) January 17, 2017