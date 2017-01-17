Los Angeles Magazine Best New Restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The food editor for Los Angeles Magazine Lesley Bargar Suter joined us live with 3 of their picks for the Best New Restaurants in Los Angeles. For more information on the restaurants featured in the segment, see the links below. For the complete list of The 10 Best New Restaurants, you can pick up a copy of the January issue of Los Angeles Magazine. Los Angeles Magazine is having en event to celebrate the issue. It’s on Wednesday, January 18 from 7 to 9pm. Tickets are $75 (all food and cocktails are included). Proceeds from the ticket sales will go to Habitat for Humanity LA. You can click HERE for more information.