Male Sought After 74-Year-Old Woman Raped at Mentone Home

San Bernardino County authorities are searching for a male after a 74-year-old woman was raped inside her Mentone residence Monday night.

The woman told investigators she was asleep inside her home when she woke up around 9:15 p.m. to a male choking her, according to a joint news release from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s and Yucaipa Police departments.

She struggled with the attacker before he sexually assaulted and injured the woman, the release stated.

The home’s alarm system sounded at some point, prompting the male to flee from the home.

Authorities have described the attacker as having a stocky build who was wearing dark clothing at the time of the assault, according to the release. His age was unknown.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Yucaipa Police/Sheriff’s Department Investigations Bureau by calling 909-918-2305.

Anonymous tips can also be left through WeTip by dialing 800-782-7463, or by visiting the website at http://www.wetip.com.