Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested in Connection With House Party Shooting in Sacramento Following Dispute With Partygoers: Officials

A Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputy is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder after he fired shots at several people following a dispute at a house party in Sacramento, police said.

The deputy, Kyle Rowland, was one of several people attending the house party on Friday in the 1100 block of G Street, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Rowland started acting aggressive and strange, so partygoers asked him to leave, KCRA reported.

But the 23-year-old Sacramento resident returned to the home just before 2 a.m. with a firearm, police said. Rowland confronted several partygoers and opened fire on them, the police department said.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.