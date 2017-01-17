2 Hospitalized After Small Plane Crashes Near Corona Airport

A small plane with two people on board crashed in a field near Corona Municipal Airport Tuesday.

Emergency vehicles could be seen responding in the 11 a.m. hour, when the wreckage of the red-and-white plane remained in the field.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said a Harmon Rocket airplane crashed under unknown circumstances. Two people were on board, the FAA official said.

The two patients were taken to a local trauma center, the Corona Fire Department stated on Twitter. The patients’ injuries were described as “moderate to severe.”

The Fire Department called the incident a “plane emergency landing.”

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

