Summer Zervos, Former ‘Apprentice’ Contestant Who Accused Trump of Unwanted Sexual Advances, Files Defamation Suit 3 Days Before Inauguration

A former contestant on TV’s “The Apprentice” on Tuesday filed a defamation lawsuit against President-elect Donald Trump, whom she has accused of making unwanted sexual advances toward her.
Summer Zervos announced the lawsuit at a downtown Los Angeles news conference with her attorney, Gloria Allred, three days before Trump’s inauguration.
Zervos, who appeared on the fifth season of the reality show, said Trump had tried to seduce her at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2007, kissing her on the mouth without her consent and pressing himself against her. She tearfully described darting around a hotel room to avoid physical contact with Trump, even as she sought employment from him.Zervos said in October that she felt compelled to go public with the accusations after seeing recordings on the set of “Access Hollywood” that had been released days earlier, in which Trump made crude comments about grabbing women by the genitals.
