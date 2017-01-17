Rockin' Rescue Animal Adoption Center is fighting to stay open on Tuesday after city officials released plans to close the center due to zoning issues. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 17, 2016.
Woodland Hills to Shut Down Animal Rescue Due to Zoning Issues; Center Fights Back
-
Liberte and Justice for Paws, November 27, 2016
-
2 Women, Litter of Puppies Rescued From Waters of San Gabriel River Near South El Monte
-
Santa Paula Animal Shelter Helps Dog Severely Injured in Dog Attack, Seeks Donations
-
Liberte and Justice for Paws, November 20, 2016
-
Liberte and Justice for Paws, December 18, 2016
-
-
Dogs Often Pictured Cuddling at Iowa Animal Shelter Find Forever Home Together
-
PAWLIDAYZ
-
Orange County Animal Shelter Temporarily Waives Most Pet Adoption Fees in Effort to Reduce Population
-
Emaciated Dog Found on Side of Road in San Fernando Valley by Off-Duty LAPD Officers Makes Improbable Recovery
-
OC Animal Care Adoption Promotion Ends After 1 Day Due to High Demand for Pets
-
-
Construction Worker in Critical Condition After Being Impaled at Site of Planned Downtown High-Rise: LAFD
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, November 12th, 2016
-
Woman Who’s Been Missing 5 Days Found Trapped in Overturned Hummer in Adelanto