First of 3 Storms Slated to Hit SoCal Wednesday Night; Several Inches of Rain, Snow Expected Through Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A series of new storms are slated to drench Southern California Wednesday night through Monday, and provide further relief from a multi-year drought California is beginning to emerge from.

The first of three storms is forecast to arrive late Wednesday and bring up to an inch of rain to the coastal and valley areas through Thursday, the National Weather Service stated.

The storm could bring up to two inches of rain in the foothills, according to forecasters.

Snow levels with this storm are likely to remain above 5,000 feet, with four to eight inches of snow possible above 6,000 feet.

The second storm is expected to reach SoCal late Thursday night and bring rain through Friday evening.

This will be the coldest of the three storms, dropping snow levels to around 4,000 feet and bringing a chance of snow to the Grapevine Thursday night, according to forecasters.

A third system lingering in the Pacific is likely to bring another round of rain and snow to the region Sunday and Monday.

The second and third storms will have the potential to produce greater rainfall totals, with the Sunday through Monday storm being the largest of the three.

Combined, the three storms could bring between three to six inches of rain to the coastal and valley areas, with some foothill and mountains areas receiving up to nine inches of rain, the Weather Service stated.

All three storms are capable of producing periods of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms, which could prompt flash flooding and debris flows for the recent burn areas.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

San Bernardino and Riverside county mountain areas will also be under a winter weather advisory from Wednesday evening through Friday morning, according to the Weather Service.

Damaging surf is also possible, especially Friday night through Saturday, as a west to northwest swell begins to build Thursday.

A coastal hazard warning has been issued from late Wednesday evening until Monday morning.

Last week, federal monitors reported approximately 42 percent of the state is out of a six-year drought thanks to a series of powerful winter storms.

The drought-free areas are primarily in the northern part of the state, including in the Bay Area.