At $250 Million, Bel-Air Mansion Is Priciest Home for Sale in US; Cost Includes Helicopter, $30-Million Car Collection

Los Angeles is now home to the most expensive house for sale in the country: a $250-million mega-mansion.

Just how lavish is the Bel-Air property, which hit the market Wednesday? It’s got four levels, 38,000 square feet of interiors, 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, three kitchens, an infinity pool with a swim-up bar, a bowling alley, a candy room and a movie theater.

That’s just the house. To entice a billionaire buyer, and to set it apart from the other exorbitant homes for sale in the area, the property also comes with a $30-million car collection, 130 art installations, custom luxury furnishings and a decommissioned helicopter parked on the roof.

The home was built by owner-developer Bruce Makowsky “on spec,” meaning it was designed and developed without a buyer lined up.

