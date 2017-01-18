× Commerce Swim Coach Repeatedly Sexually Assaulted 7-Year-Old Girl, Threatened Her: DA

A Commerce swimming coach allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl and threatened her if she told anyone, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Steven Matthew Garcia, 27, was charged with six counts of lewd act upon a child, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

He was arrested Jan. 13 and was expected to be arraigned in downtown LA. Wednesday.

Garcia allegedly fondled a 7-year-old girl in an employee lounge at an aquatic center in Commerce. Each time, he threatened the girl and told her not to tell anyone, the DA’s office said.

The alleged incidents occurred between October 2016 and this January. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau is investigating.

Garcia faces up to 14 years in state prison if convicted as charged.

Garcia’s bail has been set at $750,000, inmate records indicated. He is being held at the Men’s Central Jail in downtown L.A.