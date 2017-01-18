El Segundo Police Pursuit of Driver Ends in Westchester; Body and Ax at Scene

El Segundo police pursued a motorist on surface streets in the South Bay on Wednesday afternoon, and aerial video showed the chase ended in Westchester, where a body was covered with a sheet.

Capt. Evanski of the El Segundo Police Department confirmed about 12:45 p.m. that a pursuit was taking place, but he had no details.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a white SUV appeared to have crashed into a patrol vehicle in the area Manchester Avenue near Kentwood Avenue in Westchester.

An ambulance was on scene and paramedics appeared to be assisting someone; later, a body could be seen covered with a sheet.

An ax or hatchet lay on the roadway nearby. Multiple evidence markers were placed on the pavement, and the area was roped off with caution tape as investigators responded.

