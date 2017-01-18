× Firefighters Rescue Man Trapped by Collapsed Wall in Sherman Oaks Backyard

Los Angeles firefighters rescued a man who was trapped when a wall fell on top of him in the backyard of a home in Sherman Oaks Wednesday morning.

The rescue operation began after 11 a.m. at 4230 Las Cruces Dr., according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A worker was trapped — but conscious and breathing — at the site of a residential excavation.

Preliminary reports indicated a 16-foot-long block wall had toppled, trapping the worker.

A man in a T-shirt appeared trapped in the dirt under a barrier or wall that had fallen over behind a home in a hilly residential area, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

In about 45 minutes, the man was safely rescued, Humphrey said. He was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life threatening.