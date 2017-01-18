Jet Edge International for Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Van Nuys Airport to learn about the unique tailgating and Valentine’s Day present offering being produced by Jet Edge International, a full service, private-jet management and charter operator.

The company is offering special SUPER BOWL AND VALENTINE’S DAY PRIVATE TRAVEL.

For more information, contact:

Jet Edge International

(818) 442-0096

