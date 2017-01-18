× Luke Davies, Screenwriter

Luke Davies is the screenwriter for the film “Lion.” He is an award-winning Australian poet, novelist, screenwriter and journalist who moved to Los Angeles several years ago and then struggled to find work. Now, he and his screenplay for “Lion” have been nominated for a number of awards including the BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) and the USC Libraries Scripter Award which recognizes screenwriters and the authors whose works they’ve adapted. In the case of “Lion,” the author is Saroo Brierly whose book “Long Way Home” is the story of his amazing life.

“Long Way Home” and “Lion” tell the story of a five-year-old boy in India who gets lost, ends up on a train, and finds himself a thousand miles from home with no way to get back to his family. He is eventually adopted by a couple in Australia, and as an adult, Saroo uses Google Earth to find his childhood home and return to find his mother and family.

I was deeply moved by “Lion” and I encourage you to see it. I think struggling writers will be inspired by Luke’s story of perseverance and Saroo’s story of survival and love.

