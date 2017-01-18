New Species of Moth Found in Parts of California and Mexico Named After Donald Trump

A biologist has named a newly discovered species of moth found in parts of California and Baja, Mexico, after President-elect Donald Trump.

Dubbed “Neopalpa donaldtrumpi,” the evolutionary biologist who discovered the tiny insect explained that he chose the name in honor of the next president partly because of the crown of yellowish scales on its head.

“With its hair tufts, its presence in US and Mexico, and its fragile habitat that needs conservation, I really did not have any choice with this one other than to name [the moth] after Mr. President-elect himself,” said Dr. Vazrick Nazari.

He added he also chose the name to bring awareness to conservation challenges.

“I hope to bring some public attention to the importance of conservation of the fragile habitats in the United States that still contain undescribed and threatened species, and generate interest in the importance of alpha-taxonomy in better understanding the neglected micro-fauna component of the North American biodiversity,” he said.

It’s a mission Nazari hopes Trump’s administration will appreciate.

“Having a species named after you is almost always an honor, since your name becomes immortal in the scientific literature,” Nazari said. “I am hoping that by appealing to Mr. Trump’s good nature, the next administration will make an effort to continue protecting the fragile habitats in the US that are home to as of yet unknown species.”

This newly discovered species of moth has been named after Donald Trump. Can you guess why? https://t.co/n3F7gTugZZ pic.twitter.com/kIIIDfmJCK — CNN (@CNN) January 18, 2017