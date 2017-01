Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nicky Jam's new album "Fénix" is available Friday, January 20th. He also stars in the new "xXx" movie "The Return of Xander Cage," which hits theaters January 20th as well. If those two things weren't enough, he's also performing at Calibash at the Staples Center at 8pm on Saturday, January 21st.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Wednesday, January 18th, 2017.