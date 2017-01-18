U.S. Mail Carrier Attacked in Front of Burglarized Home in Covina: Police

A U.S. letter carrier was airlifted with a head wound after being assaulted in front of a Covina home that had been broken into, police said Wednesday.

The incident was reported about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Cypress Street.

The first officer who arrived outside the home found a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier on the ground, bleeding from a head wound, according to a Covina Police Department news release.

The letter carrier, who was found lying at the curb next to his truck, was conscious and talking. He told police that he didn’t know who struck him or what he was hit with.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics responded and the postal worker was taken by a helicopter to a hospital treatment.

Meanwhile, the resident of the home in front of which the attack occurred returned to his house and told police that someone had forced entry into the home. Nothing was stolen.

Witnesses told police a light-colored possible BMW X5 with tinted windows was seen fleeing the scene and driving erratically. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Covina police Detective Tim Statler 626-384-5622.