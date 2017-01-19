× 2 Former Dodger Stadium Security Guards Charged With Stealing, Selling Team Merchandise With Co-Conspirator

Two former Dodger Stadium security guards and a co-conspirator pleaded not guilty in connection with stealing and selling team merchandise, Los Angeles County District Attorney officials said Thursday.

Juan DeDios Prada, 58, of Palmdale, Fernando Sierra, 62, of Lancaster and Jesse Luis Dagnesses, 51, of Huntington Park, were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Prada and Sierra were ordered to stand trial for that and one count of second-degree commercial burglary, DA officials said.

Dagnesses also faces one count of receiving stolen baseballs and jerseys exceeding $950.

Prada and Sierra worked at security guards when they allegedly conspired with Dagnesses to steal equipment, uniforms and other merchandise to sell them online, according to the criminal complaint.

The former security guards allegedly used masks, gloves and headlamps to enter a locked equipment locker and steal more than $3,400 worth of equipment between Jan. 2013 and Feb. 2016.

Prada and Sierra face more than three years in jail and Dagnasses faces more than four years in jail if convicted as charged.

The incident remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.