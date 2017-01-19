× PETA Calls for Boycott of ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ After Disturbing Video of Alleged Animal Mistreatment Surfaces

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals have called for a boycott of “A Dog’s Purpose” Wednesday after a disturbing video purporting to show a struggling German shepherd being forced into choppy waters on the film’s set surfaced online this week.

The approximately 1-minute clip was recorded in 2015 at a set outside Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and first obtained by TMZ, which published the the recording Wednesday.

The footage appears to shows the frightened dog struggling to stay out of the pool of churning water, struggling against the handler’s attempt to push the canine in.

Another man, who doesn’t appear on camera, can be heard saying, “He ain’t gonna calm down until he goes in the water … you just gotta throw him in.”

In the second scene, the dog can be seen struggling to keep its head up as the swirling water carries it across the pool. The German shepherd finally slips under the surface after running into the wall of the pool, and someone off camera can be heard yelling, “Cut it,” as trainers rush over.

It’s unclear whether or not the final scene was scripted, but TMZ reported that director Lasse Hallström was on set at the time, and at least one crew member was “extremely disturbed” after seeing what happened to the German shepherd.

The film’s production company and distributor — Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures, respectively — released a joint statement to Variety in which they called the footage “edited.”

“The Amblin production team followed rigorous protocols to foster an ethical and safe environment for the animals,” the statement read “While we continue to review the circumstances shown in the edited footage, Amblin is confident that great care and concern was shown for the German Shepherd Hercules, as well as for all of the other dogs featured throughout the production of the film.”

The statement continued that the German shepherd, named Hercules, had rehearsed the scene for several days. However, the dog did not want to perform the stunt on the day it was filmed, so the production team did not proceed with the shoot.

After the disturbing footage emerged, PETA calling for a boycott of the movie, saying in a tweet that they want to “send the message that dogs & other animals should be treated humanely, not as props.”

“A Dog’s Purpose,” which stars Dennis Quaid, Britt Robertson and Josh Gad, is scheduled for release on Jan. 27.