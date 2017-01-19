Car Trapped Under Big Rig on 210 Freeway in Monrovia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A car somehow became trapped underneath a big rig on the 210 Freeway in Monrovia Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 3:30 p.m. on the westbound freeway about 200 yards east of Huntington Drive, the California Highway Patrol’s incident log stated.

The trapped car in the log was described as a white Lincoln sedan. The big rig was pulled over the right-hand shoulder.

The car's windshield was entire smashed in on the driver's side and the body severely damaged, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

CHP said it was a "major injury" collision, but the fate of the car's driver was not immediately clear.

Under the guidance of firefighters and officers, the truck pulled away from the wrecked car about 4:20 p.m.