Chinese National Charged With Killing Teenage Nephews in Arcadia Is Declared Mentally Incompetent

Deyun Shi — who is suspected of attacking his estranged wife last year before killing their two nephews in Arcadia and attempting to flee to China to avoid extradition — has been declared mentally incompetent to stand trial, his attorney said.

Defense attorney Vicki Podberesky appeared on Shi’s behalf in Los Angeles County Superior Court last week and informed Judge Robin Miller Sloan that her client would be unable to participate in criminal proceedings after being declared unfit to stand trial by the county’s Mental Health Court.

Shi, who is being detained in county jail, has been ordered to be transported sometime in February to Patton State Hospital in San Bernardino, Podberesky said.

In May, Shi pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and one count of corporal injury on a spouse. His next medical review is scheduled for April 11.

