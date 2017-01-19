Family Mourns Patriarch as Police Hunt Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed 81-Year-Old Man in South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police on Thursday were seeking assistance in identifying the person involved in a South L.A. hit-and-run crash that killed an 81-year-old man earlier this month, authorities said.

In the Jan. 13 incident, the South L.A. man was walking eastbound in the street around 9:50 p.m. on Century Boulevard, just east of Denker Avenue, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. He was struck by a vehicle, possibly a dark SUV, that was traveling the same direction in the same lane on Century Boulevard, officers said.

The driver reportedly fled the scene without stopping or rendering aid. Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact LAPD's South Traffic Division detectives at 323-421-2500.