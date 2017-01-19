High Surf Advisory Issued for Southern California Coastal Areas Amid Continuing Storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a high surf advisory for Southern California coastal areas from Oxnard to Los Angeles effective until 10 p.m. Friday, as well as a high surf warning effective from 10 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Sunday.

Surf the reached 4 feet to 8 feet on Thursday was expected to build to 10 feet 16 feet by late Friday and Saturday, the agency said, before it slowly diminishes from Sunday through Tuesday while remaining above high-surf thresholds. Large and powerful surf with dangerous rip currents was expected, officials said.

Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 19, 2017.