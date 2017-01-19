× Husband Detained After Wife Fatally Stabbed in San Fernando Home With Their Children Inside: LASD

A mother was stabbed to death in her San Fernando home Thursday while her children were inside the residence, and her husband has been detained in connection to the deadly attack, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Officers with the San Fernando Police Department responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Griswold Avenue about 2:55 a.m. after receiving a 911 call regarding a “medical emergency, possible assault,” according to a sheriff’s news release.

When they arrived, officers found a 33-year-old woman who had been stabbed. The unidentified victim received treatment from first responders, but died at the scene.

Her 37-year-old husband has been identified “as a possible suspect” in the case, but has not been arrested, authorities stated in the release. He was detained and is being questioned by investigators.

A weapon has not yet been recovered.

The couple’s two children were home at the home time of the deadly stabbing, as were other family members, according to the Sheriff’s Department. No others injuries were reported, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the fatal stabbing is asked to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Tips can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or by going to the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.