Man Accused of Fatally Beating Pot Farm Operator Surrenders to Authorities at California-Mexico Border

A fugitive marijuana plant trimmer suspected of fatally beating the operator of a pot farm in Mendocino County surrendered to authorities at the California-Mexico border this week because he was “tired of running,” officials said.

Michael Andrew Kane, 26, was taken into custody Monday on a felony warrant for homicide after turning himself to U.S. Custom and Border Patrol agents, according to Sgt. Andrew Porter of the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. Kane had been living in Mexico when he reached out to his family and told them he was done running from authorities, the sergeant said in a statement.

The Pleasantville, N.Y., native was one of seven marijuana trimmers suspected of robbing and killing Jeffrey Quinn Settler in November, according to the sheriff’s office. Three other suspects have been arrested.

Authorities are still looking for Frederick Gaestel, 27, of Clifton, N.J.; Gary Blank III, of Elgin, Ill., and Jesse Wells, 33, of Laytonville, Calif.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.