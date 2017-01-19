Man Suspected of Fatally Shooting Wife Asks Anaheim Police To Kill Him; Baby Girl Rescued From Scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who told authorities he had fatally shooting his wife in Anaheim Thursday then asked police to kill him.

The man apparently flagged down an officer and told him he had just shot his wife and that he wanted the officer to hill him. He had a baby girl at his feet while he came upon the

“That man was extremely agitated, was telling the officer that he had killed his wife and he was asking the officer to take his life,” Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.

During the ordeal, Wyatt, who was at the scene, managed to grab the baby girl while he determined it was safe to do so.

Police later responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Wilken Way where the man said he had killed his wife and found a woman’s body.

The man was taken into custody. Neither the victim or the suspect have been identified.

The baby is believed to be a year old and police are working to determine the relationship between everyone involved.