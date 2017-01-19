Police Search for Suspects After Man Forced Into Rollover Crash, Shot Dead in Reseda: LAPD

Detectives on Thursday were seeking information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in a fatal shooting that resulted in a rollover crash in Reseda, officials said.

A 32-year-old man was found lying on the ground with a single gunshot wound near an overturned vehicle on Crebs Avenue, south of Gault Street, around 10 p.m. after responding to a traffic collision call, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. The man was pronounced dead after Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene, officers said.

DMV records show the vehicle, a 1992 two-door Toyota, was bought by Emanuel Keith in November 2016 but had not had valid registration since Jan. 16, 2015, due to lack of insurance. Police have not officially identified the victim.

Investigators later determined the car had been forced off the road by a dark SUV that appeared to have rammed the victim’s vehicle from behind, pushing it into parked vehicles and causing it to overturn, authorities said. The victim became trapped in his vehicle, at which point someone got out of the SUV and fatally shot him, according to LAPD.

The SUV then fled in an unknown direction, while a good Samaritan pulled the victim out of his vehicle and called the police, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact LAPD Detective Doerbecker at 818-374-1943.