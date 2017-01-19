‘The Drought is Going to Get Crushed,’ Forecaster Says of New Winter Storms

SoCal skiers may see heavy snow pound their favorite resorts the next several days, as another winter storm system — again arriving in three overlapping chapters — rolls through the region.

“Although we are not in an El Niño pattern, these weather systems affecting California are behaving much like El Niño, where you get these taps into the atmospheric rivers that enhance rainfall,” explained meteorologist Jim Cantore. “It looks a lot like what we should have seen last winter, but we didn’t.

“The drought is going to get crushed,” he predicted of the next series of storms.

In a Wednesday email, the Weather Channel expert said there are three systems arriving now through early next week that have a chance to produce more than 4 inches of rain in Southern California.

