Woman Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times in Front of Cafe in San Bernardino

A 41-year-old woman was shot to death in front of a cafe in San Bernardino Wednesday night, spurring a search for the shooter or shooters, authorities said Thursday morning.

Officers responded to Gaby’s Cafe, located at 1641 N Mt Vernon Ave., shortly before 9:30 p.m. after receiving multiple calls regarding a shooting in front of the business, according to a San Bernardino Police Department news release.

The victim, who had been shot several times, was on the ground when police arrived, according to the release.

Officers performed CPR on the victim before she was trasnported to a local hospital, where she later died.

Police have identified the woman as Carmen Gutierrez Rodriguez, of North Hills.

No additional details were immediately released, including a description of the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to contact San Bernardino police Detective Bonshire at 909-384-5623 or Sgt. Kokesh at 909-384-5615.