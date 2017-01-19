× Women’s March Los Angeles: What You Need to Know for Saturday’s Event

This Saturday, one day after Donald Trump will be sworn in as the nation’s 45th president, groups all over the country will gather to march in different cities, including in Los Angeles.

The largest is expected to take place in Washington D.C., where organizers anticipate 200,000 people could attend the Women’s March on Washington.

Organizers of the march say they want to greet Trump’s presidency by making a statement.

“The Women’s March on Washington will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights,” the march’s mission statement reads. “We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.”

Anyone interested in the issue, not just women, is welcome to attend the nationwide marches, organizers say.

As of Thursday morning, 70,000 people have RSVP’d they will be going to the one in the L.A., with another 70,000 expressing interest in the march, according to a Facebook page set up for the Los Angeles event.

The L.A. group emphasized the march “is not a protest,” and is intended to be a “celebration of human rights.”

Below are the details of the Women’s March Los Angeles:

Where is it?

Participants will meet in Pershing Square in Downtown Los Angeles at 9 a.m. before marching to City Hall beginning around 10 a.m., according to the event’s website.

A route for the march has not been released, though event organizers said they were working “diligently with [the Los Angeles Police Department] to ensure a safe event for all.”

The march from Pershing Square to City Hall is roughly a mile, making the back-and-forth trip total about 2 miles, according to organizers.

Traffic in the downtown area will likely be impacted by the event, which is expected to conclude by 4 p.m.

Restrooms and water will be available along the march route, and food trucks will also be parked at the event, organizers said.

Getting to the march?

Organizers recommended using public transportation or ride sharing services to get to the march, according to the website.

Metro’s Red Line toward downtown has a stop right outside Pershing Square, at Fifth Street. Those looking to take an Amtrak train to get there can do so by getting off at Union Station, which is roughly 2.5 miles away from Pershing Square.

Participants can also get to their destination by bus. The following were recommended by event organizers: from City Hall, DASH “B” toward the Financial District and exit Olive Street at 6th Street; from the Garland Building, get on DASH “E,” and exit Olive at 7th.

For those looking to drive, parking is available under Pershing Square and at numerous lots around the downtown area, likely costing motorists between $10 and $30 for the day.

Some chartered buses would also be available, according to organizers.

Who will be there?

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Congresswoman Judy Chu, L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn, L.A. City Councilman Nury Martinez and California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon are among those who are expected to speak at a rally in front of City Hall, according to the website.

Former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis, California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and state Assemblywoman Christina Garcia are slated to speak between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., before the march begins.

(Full schedule of speakers can be found here)

Which groups are involved?

Hundreds of groups are joining the march’s efforts around the country, including Planned Parenthood and the Natural Resources Defense Council.

“A healthy environment is a basic right for all of us — regardless of where we live, how we vote, or what we look like,” Rhea Suh, president of the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in a statement.

(Click here for full details about the Women’s March Los Angeles)