First Trump White House Petition Calls for President to Release His Tax Returns

The first petition on the White House’s page for citizens to petition has its first entry mere hours after President Donald Trump was sworn in. And it’s a request for him “immediately” release his full tax returns.

“Immediately release Donald Trump’s full tax returns, with all information needed to verify emoluments clause compliance,” the petition reads.

The reason, the petition cites, is to make sure Trump’s business dealings doesn’t conflict with his government dealings.

So far it’s closing in on 2,800 signatures. If it gets 100,000 signatures in 30 days, the White House gives an official update within 60 days.