George H.W. Bush in Stable Condition; Barbara Bush Improving

Former President George H. W. Bush has been extubated and is now breathing on his own “with minimal supplemental oxygen,” Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement Friday. Former first lady Barbara Bush also continues to improve, he added.

The former President had been admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital to address a respiratory issue stemming from pneumonia. His wife is receiving treatment for bronchitis at the same hospital.

The couple are “comfortable and watching inauguration coverage together,” McGrath said.