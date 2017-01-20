George H.W. Bush in Stable Condition; Barbara Bush Improving

Film Subject President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Mrs. Barbara Bush attend the HBO Documentary special screening of '41' on June 12, 2012 in Kennebunkport, Maine. (Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO)

Former President George H. W. Bush has been extubated and is now breathing on his own “with minimal supplemental oxygen,” Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement Friday. Former first lady Barbara Bush also continues to improve, he added.

The former President had been admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital to address a respiratory issue stemming from pneumonia. His wife is receiving treatment for bronchitis at the same hospital.

The couple are “comfortable and watching inauguration coverage together,” McGrath said.