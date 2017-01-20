Gayle Anderson was live in Yorba Linda at the NEW RENOVATED Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum, where there are special artifacts on display for the inauguration, notably the 1969 Inauguration Day coats worn by Pat, Tricia and Julie Nixon; these have never been on display before!
Also, the presidential facility is streaming Inauguration Day events (via C-SPAN) in their 300-seat theater all day from 8am-5pm.
Inauguration Day
Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum
18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard
Yorba Linda, CA 92886
(714) 993-5075
