Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Yorba Linda at the NEW RENOVATED Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum, where there are special artifacts on display for the inauguration, notably the 1969 Inauguration Day coats worn by Pat, Tricia and Julie Nixon; these have never been on display before!

Also, the presidential facility is streaming Inauguration Day events (via C-SPAN) in their 300-seat theater all day from 8am-5pm.

Inauguration Day

Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda, CA 92886

(714) 993-5075

If you have questions, or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732. I will reply as soon as I can.

Thank you for watching!

Gayle