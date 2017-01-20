L.A. Council Members Call for Closer Look at LAPD’s Often-Criticized Disciplinary System

As City Hall pushes a proposal that could give civilians a greater role in disciplining Los Angeles police officers, city lawmakers on Friday called for a closer examination of the police department’s often-criticized disciplinary system that could open the door to further changes.

City Council President Herb Wesson introduced a motion calling for a series of reports and community meetings about the L.A. Police Department’s so-called Board of Rights panels, noting that procedures haven’t been “thoroughly reviewed and evaluated” in more than two decades.

If approved by the council, Wesson’s motion would also direct city agencies to explore how to expand the pool of civilians hired to weigh discipline cases and ways to increase transparency surrounding the proceedings, which are kept secret under state law.

Vanessa Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for Wesson, said he introduced the new motion to ensure that the proposal already on the table — which could give civilians a greater role in disciplining officers — “wasn’t done in a vacuum.”

