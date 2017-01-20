L.A. County Selects Longtime Deputy for Interim Coroner as Troubled Agency Seeks Permanent Chief

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Thursday appointed a longtime deputy in the coroner’s office to the role of acting chief medical examiner-coroner.

Dr. Christopher Rogers becomes the second interim leader to helm the troubled agency as it grapples with a staffing shortage, case backlog and an anticipated lapse in its professional accreditation. His salary as acting director is $342,910.

The department’s previous coroner, Dr. Mark Fajardo, abruptly resigned in March, citing a lack of funding and resources to properly lead one of the nation’s busiest and most high-profile morgues.

At the time, about 180 bodies were stacked up at the morgue because of processing delays. The department handles more than 8,500 cases a year.

