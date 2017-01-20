Man Arrested in Connection With Fatally Stabbing Girlfriend in Anaheim Apartment After Asking Officer To Kill Him: Police

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend in their Anaheim apartment, police announced Friday.

Frank Moseley, 27, of Anaheim, was booked late Thursday on one count of first-degree murder for the stabbing death of his girlfriend 25-year-old Janessa Smith, the Anaheim Police Department said.

Earlier in the day, Moseley apparently flagged down an ADP patrol officer on Wilshire Street, told him he had just killed his wife at their apartment and asked the officer to kill him, Anaheim police said.

Moseley had the couple’s baby in his arms when he was yelling at the officer to shoot him, but the officer was able to convince Moseley to put his daughter down, police said.

Moseley was then taken into custody.

Officers responded about 1:40 p.m. Thursday to the couple’s apartment in the 100 block of E. Wilken Way. Police had also received a 911 call from an unknown person who was performing CPR on Smith.

Responding officers found Smith dead at the scene, police said.